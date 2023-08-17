The San Diego Padres are not having the season they were hoping to have, but as they fight to make up ground in the race for the final National League Wild Card spot, it's clear that Fernando Tatis Jr. is leading the way. Tatis is doing everything he can to help the Padres pick up wins, and against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night, that included stealing home plate.

Tatis found himself on third base with Juan Soto up at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, and ended up swiping home plate before Cionel Perez could try to throw him out. Tatis' steal of home quickly went viral considering how quickly he managed to make the play happen, and he spoke on his latest highlight reel play after the game.

“If it’s not, it is definitely one of them. But I definitely enjoyed it, and I was going crazy when I did it. I just saw him, the first pitch he made, he was trying to take a little bit of time, probably trying to execute against one of the best hitters in baseball. And second time around, I just took advantage right away. I just went for it. I was trying not to call attention since the beginning with a small lead. The third baseman was a little bit far.” – Fernando Tatis Jr., The San Diego Union-Tribune

Tatis timed his steal perfectly, and ended up pulling off one of the highlights of the season for San Diego. The Padres are going to need more plays like this to help lead them to wins down the stretch of the season, and while they have a ton of star players at their disposal, it feels like Tatis is going to have to be the guy to lead them to glory if they intend on claiming a playoff spot.