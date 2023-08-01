The San Diego Padres enter the MLB trade deadline in a peculiar position. Both so close and too far away from postseason contention, the Padres could either buy or sell at the deadline. But when it comes to closer Josh Hader, the closer is looking more likely to stay in San Diego.

An opposing team that recently approached the Padres on a trade for Hader said San Diego has priced the closer high enough to where he is, “surely staying,” via Jon Heyman on the New York Post. While the Padres haven't officially declared whether Hader will stay or go, opposing teams believe his high price tag holds back any trade.

Hader is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. With their 52-54 record, the Padres are eight games out of the NL West and 4.5 games out of the Wild Card. San Diego could look to move Hader for a hoard of prospects as they towards their future.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, the Padres could see their placement in the Wild Card hunt and decide to make a run. If that's the case, then San Diego isn't prepared to trade Hader for cheap. He has been lights out this season, holding a .90 ERA and a 61/22 K/BB ratio while converting 25 saves.

Even if Josh Hader is on the trade block, it looks like the Padres have inflated his value. If an opposing team truly wants to land the All-Star closer before the trade deadline, they better be ready to blow San Diego away with their offer.