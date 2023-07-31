The San Diego Padres completed a sweep of the Texas Rangers on the road over the weekend, and now they are expected to hang onto closer Josh Hader and starting pitcher Blake Snell, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

The Padres are now five games out of a wild card spot after the sweep of the Rangers. This weekend might have kept this roster together. It seems that they will have a chance to make a run over the last two months of the season to make the playoffs. It will be interesting if the seemingly loaded roster will be able to finally put things together over the last two months of the season.

The Padres are now 52-54 on the season, eight games out of the division and five games out of a wild card spot. They will have to leapfrog the Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers to make the playoffs. While not likely, it is possible.

If the Padres became sellers, they would have been able to get good returns on both Josh Hader and Blake Snell. Hader would be the top relief pitcher available on the trade market, and Snell would be the top left-handed pitcher on the market.

It always seemed unlikely that Juan Soto would get traded at the deadline, as they have him under control for next season. However, the statuses of Hader and Snell have been up in the air over the last few weeks, and now the Padres seem to have enough hope left to justify keeping them.