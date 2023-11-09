The Philadelphia Philllies are reportedly considering trading outfielder Nick Castellanos after his streaky postseason.

The Philadelphia Phillies have come close to winning a World Series in the last two years as a result of adding a lot of star players in recent memory, but they are reportedly open to the idea of trading Nick Castellanos after a streaky postseason, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Nick Castellanos get $20 million a year under his current contract with the Phillies. He was great in the NLDS win over the Atlanta Braves, but disappointed in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Castellanos put up solid numbers in the regular season, but also showed to be streaky for the Phillies, and was dropped in the lineup during a slump that took place in August and September. With Dave Dombrowski stating that the plan is for Bryce Harper to remain at first base for the Phillies in 2023, it would be interesting to see how the team goes about replacing Casetellanos if he is traded.

Players like Jorge Soler and Teoscar Hernandez would slot into right-field for the Phillies well and are options in free agency for Dave Dombrowski. Alex Verdugo is also a possibility via trade from the Boston Red Sox, according to Feinsand.

The Phillies have found a lot of success over the last few years, but it seems that Dombrowski is open to the possibility of shaking things up with the team's core of players to try and make them the last team standing in 2024.

The main focus of the offseason is pitching for the Phillies, as Aaron Nola is now a free agent. It will be on Dombrowski to fill that void if Aaron Nola does leave. However, it seems he is considering changes on the offensive side as well.