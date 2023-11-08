The Phillies are among the potential landing spots of NL Cy Young favorite Blake Snell in MLB free agency, if he doesn't return to the Padres.

Although the San Diego Padres were arguably the most disappointing team in the recently concluded 2023 MLB season, Blake Snell had a fantastic individual campaign himself, one that makes him an intriguing figure in MLB free agency. While the option to give it another go with the Padres is definitely still on the table for Snell, there is also the chance for him to head somewhere else. Will his next team be the Philadelphia Phillies?

The Phillies are a favorite non-Padres landing spot for Blake Snell, according to the odds over at BetOnline. The Phillies are +200 to land Snell's signature in the offseason, while the Boston Red Sox are right behind Philadelphia on the board with a +300 price. The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers have the third-shortest odds to win the services of Snell at identical +500 odds.

Phillies a team to watch out for as potential Blake Snell landing spot

The Phillies, fresh off a trip to the National League Championship Series where they got eliminated from World Series contention by the Arizona Diamondbacks, are rumored to be among the teams keeping a close eye on Snell, especially with the potential of Aaron Nola to leave via free agency.

Blake Snell is widely expected to bag the 2023 National League Cy Young Award. He has been named a finalist for the honor along with Arizona's Zac Gallen and San Francisco's Logan Webb, with the winner expected to be announced on Nov. 15.

In 32 starts for the Padres in 2023, Snell, who will turn 31 in December, went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA and 1.189 WHIP across 180.0 total innings of work.