Phillies' Dave Drombowski has already talked with Bryce Harper a role, which also signifies where the team is when in comes to Rhys Hoskins

After not receiving a qualifying offer from the Philadelphia Phillies, Rhys Hoskins's time with the team appears to be over. That has become even more apparent following Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Drombowski's revelation that he's already discussed with Bryce Harper about the latter handling the job at first base, per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post.

“Dave Dombrowski said he spoke to Bryce Harper and talked about him playing exclusively first base moving forward. Says that leaves them pretty set in terms of position players. Called Hoskins Sunday to tell him about the decision.”

With the role of being the Phillies' everyday first baseman in the pocket, Hoskins is now being believed by many as someone who's not going to come back playing baseball for the team from the City of Brotherly Love.

Hoskins was not able to suit up for the Phillies in the entire 2023 MLB season after suffering a season-ending injury during a spring training game versus the Detroit Tigers. The 30-year-old Hoskins last saw action in the regular season back in 2022 when he hit .246/.332/.462 with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs.

Despite Hoskins' season-long absence, the Phillies managed to go just a win away from returning to the World Series, falling just short when they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series.

As for Harper, the Phillies definitely have confidence in him that he could deliver as a first baseman. His move from the outfield to the infield is also largely due to the elbow injury that he suffered in 2022 after which he had to fill the role of a designated hitter temporarily for the Phillies before assuming first base.