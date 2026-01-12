The 2025 Miami football season has been incredible. The Hurricanes barely made the College Football Playoff, but since then, they have gone on a great run. They won a slugfest against Texas A&M, shocked Ohio State, and then beat Ole Miss on a last-second touchdown to set up this national title run. The biggest key to their run has been their running game behind Mark Fletcher Jr. and their physicality.

On the latest episode of “Nonstop,” Mark Fletcher Jr. was on the show to talk with Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway, and he mentioned how his mom drives to every single away game that the Hurricanes play in. The longest drive she made was from Miami to Cal last season. She also makes the drive with his siblings, and he said he has tried to get her to fly, but she shrugged it off.

Joey Galloway brought up the fact that she still lives in Florida and asked to make sure she still drives to every one of his games.

Fletcher said, “Yes, that’s exactly what she does. She gets her little rental for that weekend, and she hits the road. She’ll have my siblings go with her so she’s not always by herself, but most times she’ll have to take a trip by herself, with my brother or sister tagging along. They’ll take some time driving.”

Then Galloway asked what the farthest drive she had made was, and Fletcher said she drove from Florida to Cal last season.

“I think it was the Cali one last year when we went up to Cal,” Fletcher Jr. said. “She drove from Fort Lauderdale to California. The lady is, I don’t know, man, I know you want to come to my games, I want you to come to my games and support me, but if you don’t want to fly, it’s okay, you could watch it on TV. She was like, ‘Boy, I’m not hearing that, I’ll see you there.’”

The fact that his mom does this is fantastic, and she can do it more because Fletcher Jr. said he wants to return to Miami after the College Football Playoff.