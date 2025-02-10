The Texas Rangers had a disappointing 2024 season after their first World Championship. They missed the playoffs due to an incredible amount of injuries, specifically to their pitching staff. The strongest part of their team was the bullpen, with Kirby Yates and David Robertson shutting the door often. With neither of those pitchers on the team, Bruce Bochy is mulling a big move. The Rangers may move starter Jon Gray to the closer role, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.

There has been some internal discussion about Jon Gray as a potential closer, but, at the moment, the innings he can provide as a starter seem the higher priority,” Grant reported. “It’s thoroughly conceivable that however the Rangers may leave spring training, the back of the bullpen will still be a work in progress.”

Gray was a key starter for the Rangers last year so losing him from the rotation would be tough. Is it worth it to make this change?

Who should be the Rangers closer?

In addition to Yates, the Rangers also lost Max Scherzer from their rotation. While they did bring Nathan Eovaldi back and Kumar Rocker should make the team, losing Gray is a tough price to pay. They could bring David Robertson back to be the closer on a one-year deal. He was solid as their set-up man, fits in the clubhouse, and would be inexpensive.

If the Rangers move Gray to the closer role, they would not need to go and get another starting pitcher. Jacob deGrom is back from injury, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyle Mahle are solid starters, and Jack Leiter and Rocker will be the youngsters. But that takes away an insurance policy from a group that has suffered injuries.

The Rangers have space under the luxury tax to add one more high-leverage reliever to their bullpen. It is something they should invest in considering the murky middle of the American League. With the Astros selling off pieces and the Mariners having a quiet offseason, the AL West is up for the taking. The Rangers should stay out of the Wild Card race by adding another reliever.