The Texas Rangers are already drawing offseason buzz as rumors swirl around the Rangers plan for the 2025 MLB free agency cycle. Early offseason rumors indicate a clear focus on pitching, even after a season when run prevention carried the club and the bats lagged. Insiders expect the front office to lean into the MLB pitching market rather than chase big name hitters right away, a choice that could shape how the roster looks when 2026 opens.

That strategy seems strange at first glance. The Rangers finished 2025 at 81-81, missed the playoffs, and now move forward under new manager Skip Schumaker after Bruce Bochy stepped down. Yet the staff led the league with a 3.47 earned run average and set a record in fielding percentage, powered by strong years from Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi. The offense, outside of a 22-home run season from Wyatt Langford, sat near the bottom in most key stats.

Those numbers explain why many fans expected Rangers rumors to center on bats instead. The front office, led by President of Baseball Operations Chris Young, appears to view pitching as a fragile strength that still needs layers of support, especially after a late skid that saw the club lose eleven of its final thirteen games. The MLB Network took to its X account (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a video clip of Jon Morosi giving his read of the organization’s offseason plan.

Article Continues Below

“I think pitching is the focus for the Texas Rangers early on.”

"I think pitching is the focus for the Texas Rangers early on." – @jonmorosi https://t.co/uILSuLkHM7 pic.twitter.com/JRzkw5Zjcu — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 22, 2025

The comment raises clear questions. The Rangers may see pitching as the safer investment after a year defined by injuries, bullpen strain, and uneven late inning work. They also may believe proven stars in the lineup will rebound under their new manager. Free agency movement among pitchers tends to move quickly, and the front office could be trying to secure arms before the market tightens. How Texas balances that pitching first approach with long standing offensive issues will shape the rest of the winter and define the early path toward 2026.