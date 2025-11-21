The Texas Rangers have had two disappointing seasons since winning the 2023 World Series. Amid reported attempts to slash payroll after missing the playoffs, there have been trade rumors surrounding the club. Rangers reporter Evan Grant recently floated a potential Corey Seager trade, which sent every other fanbase into a frenzy. But team broadcaster Jared Sandler says that won't happen.

“The Rangers are not trading Corey Seager. But that is funny that people are putting it out there,” Sandler posted on social media.

Grant also posted on X on Friday, “Social media is something. What I'm not sure. But it is something.” In a response, he posted, “What’s the L? I wrote a column 3 weeks ago outlining the Rangers challenges & potential plans of attack. Yesterday it becomes Rangers open to trading Seager.”

Grant's story in the Dallas Morning News, which was the Rangers roster projection, included Seager as part of the 2026 club. But he did say, “What still isn’t clear is how the Rangers’ foray into owning their own regional sports network did financially and how much impact it will have on the payroll. In the event Davis demands a deeper cut, it would all but force the Rangers to trade Corey Seager ($32.5 million) or Jacob deGrom ($37 million).”

Seager was the World Series MVP in 2023, while Jacob deGrom shone in a down year for the club in 2025. The Rangers have a new manager, Skip Shumaker, and lost pitching coach Mike Maddux. But that does not mean they are out of contention for an American League Wild Card spot.

The Rangers do not have a regional sports network, as Grant outlines. But the new MLB media deal, which was announced Thursday, puts their games on ESPN+. That could see some money come into the organization, as opposed to the worst-case scenario, which was not having one at all.