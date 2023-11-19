The Rangers are interested in bringing in Padres star closer Josh Hader during the 2023 MLB free agency period.

You can never be too complacent. Even after winning the World Series, the Texas Rangers are looking to make improvements with their roster. Jose Leclerc performed well for the Rangers, but they could probably use another closer to get them over the hump a little cleaner. With that in mind, the Rangers are looking at a potential star to add to their bullpen.

According to Bob Nightengale, the Rangers are looking to acquire closer Josh Hader from the San Diego Padres. The Philadelphia Phillies were initially interested in the closer, but with said interest dying down, the defending champions are looking to swoop in and take the former Milwaukee Brewers star.

“The Phillies have shown little appetite for free-agent closer Josh Hader, leaving the Texas Rangers as the heavy favorite to sign Hader this winter.”

Hader is one of the league's best closers, and he was traded to the San Diego Padres after a long and fruitful stint with the Brewers. While he hasn't been completely dominant like he was in Milwaukee, Hader is still an excellent arm in the final inning of a game. The Rangers could always move Leclerc to a different position in the bullpen to make room for Hader.

The Rangers surprised plenty of people by winning the AL West division, edging out the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners. What was even more surprising, though, was their run to the top of the league. Texas ultimately won the World Series after defeating another upstart team in the Arizona Diamondbacks. Can they repeat that same magic next season?