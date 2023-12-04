The Mariners are emerging as a potential landing spot for Randy Arozarena in the even that the Rays decide to trade the talented outfielder.

Randy Arozarena is a man to watch out for in the MLB offseason, with the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder's name popping up in trade rumors. If he's going to be moved, the Seattle Mariners might be the potential landing spot for the talented Cuban, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

“The Mariners and Rays are trade partners to watch in Nashville this week. They have spoken about Isaac Paredes, as I reported earlier today. Randy Arozarena is available, and it is believed his name has come up in different scenarios, as well.”

Arozarena still has three more years of arbitration eligibility, which means the soonest time for him to become a free agent will be at the end of the 2026 NFL season. The 28-year-old Arozarena is coming off another fantastic campaign. In the 2023 season, he hit 254/.364/.425 with a career-high 23 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases, while posting a 120 OPS+ and earning his first All-Star nod.

The Rays have traditionally let go of star players they know they couldn't afford to afford in the long run, and that might be the case with Arozarena, who made his debut in the big leagues in 2019 when he was still with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mariners already have one of the most exciting outfielders in the game today in Julio Rodriguez. Adding someone like Arozarena to Seattle's outfield would make it even more electric, to say the least.

Arozarena earned $4.15 million in 2023 and is projected to make around $7 million in 2024, per Spotrac.