With the Rays looking to make cuts to their spending, star outfielder Randy Arozarena could be on the trading block.

This offseason will see many prolific players get moved around. The biggest name, of course, is San Diego Padres star Juan Soto. However… another team that could be dealing their stars are the Tampa Bay Rays. They're already rumored to be looking at a trade that includes ace Tyler Glasnow.

However, it's not just Glasnow that's in danger of being traded. Another Rays star that could be on the block, at least according to Jeff Passan's sources, is Randy Arozarena. The reason? Well, as with most things, it involves money and an unwillingness to pay their stars.

“Further, the Rays will be busy beyond Glasnow… Tampa Bay isn't necessarily looking to trade outfielder Randy Arozarena; a small number of teams have inquired, though that could grow in the coming weeks. With Arozarena set to make around $9 million this year, plus two arbitration raises beyond that, the Rays could move the 28-year-old for a significant windfall.”

Passan makes a great point about the Rays' ways in the offseason. They are willing to let their best players go, knowing that they have a productive farm system with Major League-ready players. Arozarena is great player, one of the cornerstones of their 2020 run to the World Series. However, he's also neariing 30 years old, and the team feels they need to recoup some value for him while they can.

Other Rays players that could be traded according to Passan include third baseman Isaac Paredes, second baseman Brandon Lowe, first baseman Harold Ramirez, and outfielder Manuel Margot. Will the Rays end up actually dealing their stars?