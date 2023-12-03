The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are interested in Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

“Isaac Paredes is one name to watch on the trade market this week. He's arbitration-eligible, which means the Rays will listen on him. He's of interest to the Mariners and Blue Jays, among other teams,” Morosi tweeted on Sunday.

Isaac Paredes just wrapped up his fourth season in the majors. He spent his first two seasons with the Detroit Tigers from 2020 to 2021.

The Tigers traded Paredes and a draft pick to the Rays for outfielder Austin Meadows on April 4, 2022. Paredes had multi-homer games against the Tigers and New York Yankees within the first three months of his acquisition from Detroit.

The #Rays are expected to listen to trade offers for INF Isaac Paredes, per @jonmorosi Morosi notes the #Mariners and #BlueJays are among the teams with interest in Paredes. pic.twitter.com/gGJtv2Egyz — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) December 3, 2023

The 24-year-old Paredes is coming off his best season in the majors. He had 31 home runs and 98 RBIs on a .250 batting average. Isaac Paredes helped the Rays win 99 games in the 2023 MLB season.

If the Blue Jays sign Isaac Paredes, he will add firepower to a Toronto infield that includes first baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette. Paredes is a versatile infielder who can play first, second, and third base.

On the other hand, Paredes will beef up the Mariners' infield. He will provide depth following the recent trade of Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Mariners won 88 games but failed to reach the postseason for the second straight year. They will figure prominently in the 2024 AL West pennant race against the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. Can Isaac Paredes pick up the slack for Eugenio Suarez if the Mariners sign him? Let's wait and see.