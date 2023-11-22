MLB executives are reportedly expecting Tampa Bay Rays star Tyler Glasnow to be traded during the 2023-24 offseason

Tyler Glasnow trade rumors have swirled around the MLB world over the past few years. With just one year remaining on the 30-year-old's contract and the Tampa Bay Rays unlikely to offer Glasnow a lucrative, multi-year extension, it appears that Glasnow will probably be traded this offseason. In fact, two MLB executives reportedly told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com that Glasnow will “definitely” be in a new uniform by the 2024 campaign.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already been mentioned as a potential trade suitor. There are plenty of teams around the league that would love to acquire an ace-caliber pitcher like Glasnow though.

Tyler Glasnow's trade value

Glasnow holds a lot of trade value. No, he isn't 27-years old with four years of team control remaining. But teams will still be interested in the 30-year-old despite only having one year left on his contract.

When healthy, and injuries have been problematic for him in the past, Glasnow is an absolute superstar with a filthy repertoire of pitches. He made 21 starts in 2023 and pitched to the tune of a 3.53 ERA and 1.083 WHIP. He added 162 strikeouts across 120 innings pitched for the Rays.

It should be noted that Glasnow's 21 starts were the most he's ever recorded in a single season. His previous career-high was 14, which he accomplished in 2021.

Trade suitors must understand the risk in trading for Glasnow. But his ceiling is worth it. He features the ability to completely change the dynamic of a pitching rotation.

Some may question Tampa Bay's decision to potentially trade a star despite their current ability to contend. After all, it isn't as if the Rays are rebuilding.

This is how the Rays do business though. They often avoid handing out large contract extensions and tend to always be open to trading stars even while competing. Their small-market mindset has led to regular season success, but the Rays are still searching for a World Series victory.

Tyler Glasnow will be a trade candidate to closely monitor as the offseason continues on.