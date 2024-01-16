As the Red Sox search for more hitting in free agency, Boston has an interesting plan for DH.

As the Boston Red Sox try to stay afloat in the AL East, adding to their offense has been a major offseason discussion. The Red Sox are eyeing some of the biggest sluggers available, but Boston also has a backup plan.

The Red Sox are still engaged in free agent conversation with Adam Duvall and Justin Turner. However, Boston is planning to not have a designated hitter and instead spread around their at-bats, via Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Boston had the 11th-most runs scored in 2023 with 772. They ranked sixth in batting average at .258. But the Red Sox struggled with the long ball, ranking 18th with 182 home runs. If the Sox want to add some power to their lineup, either Duvall or Turner would certainly do the trick.

Both players were members of Boston's 2023 squad with Turner appearing in 146 games and Duvall in 92 contests. Turner hit .276 with 23 home runs and 96 RBI. In turn, Duvall put up a .247 average with 21 home runs and 58 RBI.

But if either were brought back, they wouldn't be there to just fill the DH role. Boston wants to be flexible in both their lineup and their defense. As the Red Sox search for more talent, they'll look for players who can fill numerous roles for the team.

No matter how the Red Sox choose to handle DH, it's clear that Boston needs a bit more firepower to lead a playoff run. Adam Duvall and/or Justin Turner could be the best option(s). Boston is tactfully scouring the market to find which hitter suits their needs best.