The Boston Red Sox are reportedly interested in acquiring second baseman Gleyber Torres in a trade with the New York Yankees.

The Boston Red Sox and new president Craig Breslow specified that they are looking for a second baseman, and New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres is reportedly in play through a trade, according to Rob Bradford of Audacy. Breslow spoke about targeting a right-handed second baseman during an appearance on WEEI.

“(Tuesday) we talked a little bit about the value of right handed hitting middle infielder or at least some positional versatility,” Craig Breslow said, via Rob Bradford of Audacy. “I think we feel a lot better about shortstop right now than we did, or maybe than the organization did at some other points during the season last year. But versatility is really, really valuable. I think we're probably more keyed in on second base, though, than being able to play both.”

Yankees-Red Sox trade?

The Yankees and Red Sox reportedly had talks surrounding outfielder Alex Verdugo at the trade deadline, and those could pick up. It is unknown whether or not a one-for-one involving Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo would work.

The Yankees have a need in the outfield, and general manager Brian Cashman stated that the team needs two outfielders this offseason and they would preferably be left-handed. Verdugo fits that mold, even though he would not be the most exciting addition for the fans.

There has been a lot of speculation that Torres could be traded this offseason, as he is set to get a significant raise in his last year of arbitration before hitting free agency. There have been rumors in prior years regarding Torres being traded, and it reportedly almost happened ahead of the 2022 trade deadline, when the Yankees almost agreed on a deal that would have netted them Pablo Lopez from the Miami Marlins.

It would be interesting to see a trade of this magnitude between the bitter rivals, but it remains to be seen whether or not it is a realistic possibility.