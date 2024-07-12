The Boston Red Sox have been a huge surprise this year as they have posted wins in 18 of their last 25 games and have climbed into an American League Wild Card position. That's a huge improvement from last year when the Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East.

Manager Alex Cora has seen his team win or tie 11 of its last 12 series, going 7-1-4 in the process. The starting pitching has been led by Tanner Houck and they have gotten a lift on the offensive side from Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Rafaela Cedanne and David Hamilton.

With the exception of Devers, these strong performances were unexpected. But now that the Red Sox have played themselves into playoff contention well past the midway point of the season, and the question being asked is whether the Red Sox would be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

In recent weeks, Red Sox management has taken a wait and see attitude. The thought has been that if the team continues to play well up until the July 30 trade deadline, they would be buyers, but if they lost more than they won, the Sox would not be adding payroll and talent to the roster.

Red Sox reportedly ready to make a move

However, NBC sport reporter John Tomase said that the Red Sox will be in the market for a right-handed bat. That's exactly what the Red Sox need since they have a heavy left-handed line up and they have performed better against right-handed pitching than left handers this season.

Tomase's report indicated that Luis Rengifo, a switch-hitting middle infielder with the Los Angeles Angels, could be a target for the organization. There may be other players who would fit the description more accurately. The Red Sox could use a power-hitting right-handed bat to provide more balance. They have been without left-handed hitting first baseman Triston Casas (ribs) since the early part of the season. A return date has not been scheduled, so a right-handed bat at that position could also be an asset to the team's postseason chances.

In addition to adding a right-handed bat, the Red Sox could add starting pitching in the weeks to come. Besides Houck, the Red Sox have been depending on starters Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello and Nick Pivetta. The belief is the Red Sox could be interested in acquiring a top of the rotation starting pitcher prior to the deadline.

Team has backed off competing with big-spending teams in recent years

In the past, the Red Sox had big-name stars that included Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Chris Sale, but all three of those high-salaried players are former Red Sox.

The Red Sox have not been spending money as they did in the past. Teams like the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are the big-spending teams that have eclipsed the Red Sox spending.

Red Sox fans have grown dubious about the team's reluctance to keep and pay superstars. If they add a right-handed bat and pitching, it will go a long way towards satisfying the team's fan base.