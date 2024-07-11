How about those Boston Red Sox? Since the start of June, Alex Cora's dynamic, young team has been the best in the American League, surging into Wild Card position just ahead of the All-Star break.

Nearly everyone picked Boston to finish last in the AL East before the season, so it's hard for some fans to accept that this team is a legitimate contender. But they're playing like one, and if ownership has an ounce of pride in the product on the field, they'll give general manager Craig Breslow the green light to buy at the trade deadline.

If we assume buying is the directive, the Red Sox still have a lot of work to do. The lineup is dominated by lefties, the infield picture is murky and the rotation is wearing thin.

Luckily, the trade doctor is in. It's time to fix up the Red Sox and identify some sneaky additions that could put this Boston team over the top.

Erick Fedde would bolster Red Sox's rotation

At first glance, acquiring a starting pitcher seems somewhat obvious, especially one like Fedde who is cheap and on a terrible team. The under-the-radar additions are coming later. But acquiring Fedde still counts as “sneaky,” because casual baseball fans might not be aware of just how excellent the 31-year-old righty has been.

In 19 starts, Fedde has 111.1 innings pitched, 99 strikeouts, a 2.99 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. He's also compiled a 7-3 record for a team that currently sits at an MLB-worst 27-68.

After spending the 2023 season in the Korean Baseball Organization, Fedde has emerged as a legitimate workhorse. He probably would have made the All-Star team if he pitched for a team with a winning record. And he revitalized his arsenal overseas as well, swapping out a middling curveball for a devastating sweeper.

The Red Sox desperately need an innings-eater like Fedde. Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford are about to blow past their career highs in innings and the fifth slot in the rotation is a giant question mark. If they don't add at least one quality starter at this deadline, whether it's Fedde or someone of his ilk, fans have every right to be infuriated.

Isaac Paredes gives Boston some pop

Now, it's time to think outside the box. The Red Sox need a right-handed power bat to offset all the lefty speed threats they currently have in their lineup. And sure, Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics is staring them right in the face as the two teams square off at Fenway Park this week. But maybe, just maybe, there's a division rival that makes even more sense.

Isaac Paredes has been a revelation for the Tampa Bay Rays the past two seasons, putting up 46 home runs, an .836 OPS and a 2024 All-Star appearance. But the Rays have two huge prospects approaching the big leagues on the left side of the infield, and Paredes, who enters his second year of arbitration this winter, is about to get a lot more expensive.

Given the Rays' penchant to trade their controllable position players a year too early rather than a year late (remember, Paredes came to the Rays in a trade for Austin Meadows, who was only 26), it wouldn't be a shock by any means to see Tampa Bay move on from Paredes at this deadline.

Yes, Paredes is the Rays' primary third baseman, which is Rafael Devers' spot with Boston. But he's started playing some first base this season and can obviously DH as well. Acquiring Paredes would enable the Red Sox to get another big righty bat in their everyday lineup, while getting Devers some extra rest days. In short, it's exactly what they need right now.

Andrew Nardi aids the bullpen

Everyone watching the Miami Marlins at the deadline will be looking to see where All-Star closer Tanner Scott is headed. And that's entirely valid, given Scott's 1.42 ERA and 2.6 rWAR. But there's another lefty in Miami's pen whose price tag might be lower that could make a huge difference in Boston's bullpen.

Andre Nardi hasn't had a good season on the surface, but his raw stuff looks phenomenal. His four-seamer and slider both have great movement and whiff rates, and his expected ERA of 2.74 is almost two runs below his actual 4.72 ERA.

With Brennan Bernardino as the only lefty in the bullpen for large chunks of the season, it's obvious the Sox need another weapon. Giving Andrew Bailey a new project with the kind of arm talent Nardi possesses is almost a scary thought. And if Boston is serious about making it to October, they're going to need to shut down a ton of tough lefty bats along the way.