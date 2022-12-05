By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Aaron Judge and the Boston Red Sox have been in contact during MLB free agency, per Chris Cotillo. However, Cotillo adds that the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants remain the favorites with the Los Angeles Dodgers still in the mix as well. The Red Sox are not considered to be one of Judge’s more aggressive suitors.

A report from earlier in the week stated that the New York Yankees could pursue Xander Bogaerts if Aaron Judge were to sign elsewhere in free agency. So there is an outside chance of the Yankees and Red Sox simply swapping their best players this offseason. But the odds are unlikely.

Judge has been linked to the Yankees, Giants, and Dodgers throughout the offseason. There is a belief that the Giants and Yankees both have 50/50 chances of landing the slugger. But it would not be shocking to see a dark horse emerge in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. After all, he is the reigning AL MVP who is fresh off of a 62-home run campaign.

Both Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom, who were considered to be the top 2 free agent pitchers on the open market, agreed to contracts within the past week. Trea Turner also recently agreed to a deal. With the dominoes beginning to fall, Aaron Judge is expected to sign sooner rather than later. Some reports have stated that Judge could sign during the MLB Winter Meetings.

It will be interesting to see where the star outfielder ends up. We will continue to monitor updates on MLB free agency.