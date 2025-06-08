Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is trying to remain optimistic about the return of his infielder Alex Bregman. Cora is trying though not to be too optimistic. The manager says it will still take some time to get his infielder back from injury.

“The progression is going well,” Cora said before the Red Sox played the New York Yankees Saturday, per the Associated Press. “Let's see how he feels tomorrow (Sunday) and then we'll go from there, and obviously we're still far away from him starting the baseball progression.”

This statement seems to contrast what has happened to Bregman in recent days. Bregman started a running program at Boston's Fenway Park on Thursday. He is doing more activities to help his conditioning.

The Red Sox star has been out since May 23 due to strained right quadriceps. This season, he is batting .299 with 35 runs batted in. Bregman signed a a $120 million, three-year deal with Boston before the season.

The Red Sox are 31-35 on the campaign.

The Red Sox look to defeat the Yankees Sunday

Boston is going through a difficult season, and would love to have Bregman back in the lineup soon. The club is struggling to remain around .500 overall, and seems miles behind in the American League East race.

The Red Sox have a chance on Sunday to take a series from the New York Yankees. Boston defeated the Bronx Bombers on Saturday, by a 10-7 score. The Red Sox nearly gave up a three-run lead late, but was able to hold on to earn the win.

The season has been a disappointment for the team. Before the campaign began, Boston picked up Bregman as well as pitchers Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet. Despite this additional firepower, the team is fourth in the AL East behind New York, Tampa Bay and Toronto.

Boston and New York play Sunday at 7:10 ET. The Red Sox are 4-6 in their last 10 contests.