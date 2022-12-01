Published December 1, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Xander Bogaerts has been linked to no shortage of teams in free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and even Arizona Diamondbacks have been connected to the former Boston Red Sox shortstop. But MLB insider Buster Olney recently admitted that he would not be surprised if the New York Yankees made a run at Bogaerts, per Audacy.

“I think the versatility of (Xander) Bogaerts and (Trea) Turner make them more attractive for the Yankees, and I think Bogaerts because he’s going to be less expensive than Turner,” Olney said. “It wouldn’t shock me if they don’t sign Judge I think he becomes their number one target.”

Olney didn’t just lightly touch on a Yankees-Bogaerts connection, rather, he said Xander Bogaerts could emerge as New York’s “number one target” if they don’t sign Aaron Judge.

Red Sox fans would hate to see Bogaerts sign with their biggest rival. But the Yankees are in the market for a shortstop despite re-signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

The Yankees’ top priority remains re-signing Aaron Judge in free agency. And Trea Turner is arguably the best all-around shortstop in baseball, so he will likely draw some interest from New York. But Xander Bogaerts, at least according to Olney, profiles as the best fit for the Yankees.

However, they would probably not pursue him if they re-sign Aaron Judge. So Judge’s decision could directly impact Bogaerts’ future.

This will certainly be a situation worth monitoring as the Yankees and Red Sox move forward in free agency.