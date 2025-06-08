The Boston Red Sox had high hopes for their 2025 campaign, but to this point, they have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league. As a result, fans everywhere are looking for someone to blame, and manager Alex Cora has taken his fair share of heat. While calls for his job have begun to grow, it doesn't sound like he's in danger of losing his job anytime soon.

Cora has been the Red Sox manager since 2018, although he did get fired for the 2020 season, only to get hired after his suspension for his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal ended. Having led the team to a World Series championship back in 2018, Cora has built a lot of good will for himself in Boston, and while the team has looked awful through the first two-plus months of the season, he's not on the hot seat for the time being.

“The Boston Red Sox may be playing sloppy and mediocre baseball, but manager Alex Cora’s job is safe,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported.

Red Sox hoping Alex Cora can right the ship and salvage 2025 season

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) shown in the dugout before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Not much has gone right for Boston this season, and it's created a series of issues for Cora in the dugout. The Rafael Devers position drama is one thing, but they have dealt with a ton of injuries, and several key contributors have not managed to meet expectations to this point, which is why they have a 31-35 record to this point.

The Red Sox did pick up a big 10-7 victory over their longtime rival, the New York Yankees, on Saturday night, giving them a shot to pick up a series victory on Sunday. They will look to hand the American League East leading Yankees a tough loss when they return to action at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch for this clash being scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.