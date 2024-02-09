As the Red Sox try to stay afloat in the AL East, Boston is listening to trade calls on an impressive relief pitcher.

With the AL East only getting stronger, the Boston Red Sox are open to numerous different options when it comes to improving their ball club. One of those possibilities for the Red Sox is trading away a key late inning reliever.

Boston is still listening to trade offers on closer Kenley Jansen, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies have been named as two potential suitors for Jansen.

If the Red Sox were to trade Jansen, they would be looking to get pitching back in return to help bolster what is a barren staff. Furthermore, moving Jansen would free up money for Boston, potentially allowing them to pursue a top free agent remaining such as Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery.

While Jansen is entering his age-36 season, the Red Sox won't trade the closer away for cheap. In his first year with Boston, Jansen held a 3.63 ERA and a 52/17 K/BB ratio over 51 appearances. He secured 29 saves.

The closer has been in MLB since 2010, making 817 appearances. That kind of experience is valuable come playoff times. Jansen has made 420 total saves throughout his career, holding a 2.52 ERA and a 1,159/243 K/BB ratio. He is four-time All-Star and a former World Series champion.

If the Red Sox are serious about competing, Kenley Jansen would make for a fine closer. However, if Craig Breslow and company like what they hear during trade talks, Jansen could be dealt after just one year in Boston. The reliever is drawing interest throughout the major leagues.