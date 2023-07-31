The Boston Red Sox are doing an excellent job of keeping their fans on their toes going into the MLB trade deadline. Multiple paths have been speculated as potential directions the front office will take in the next day-and-a-half. The club can pursue extra reinforcements for a playoff push or maximize return value of expiring contracts like James Paxton and Adam Duvall.

A surprise third option, though, will be a bit harder for Boston brass to explain to Red Sox Nation if it comes to fruition by 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 1. They are reportedly “willing to listen to offers for outfielder Alex Verdugo,” Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reported Sunday night.

Management is severely testing the good faith it has built up among the fan base this regular season, following an offseason that saw Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha all walk for nothing. Many people will undoubtedly take umbrage at trading away a key every-day player still under contract through 2024 while the team is in the midst of a postseason race. Such a move sends a message that 2023 is not the top priority.

Now, it has to be stated that Verdugo, who was once a sleeper candidate to earn an American League All-Star selection, is ice cold in the month of July with a .145 batting average (10-for-69). Moreover, he might command more money than the Sox are willing to pay him going forward, especially with other notable young core players like Brayan Bello also possibly in line for early contract extensions. Add in a decent market demand for outfielders and you could at least make a case for shipping out Verdugo.

Any argument general manager Chaim Bloom can make, however, does not change the fact that Boston has been the hottest team in July and is just two-and-a-half games out of the third AL Wild Card slot. The franchise's long-term future is important, but the Red Sox simply cannot afford to take their foot off the gas pedal.

Any potential Alex Verdugo trade that does not help them stay in contention for this season is going to have Fenway Park drowning in a deluge of criticism and bad optics. Organizations cannot be beholden to fans and public opinion, but certain standards are expected. Forgoing potential short-term success for long-term growth is not easily tolerated in this market.