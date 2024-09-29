The Cincinnati Reds are looking to hire a new manager, and already a few names are getting batted around. The Reds are likely to interview former Cubs manager David Ross, although he's rumored to not be the top target. Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker is the top target for the Reds, per USA Today Sports.

The Reds parted ways with former manager David Bell after six seasons. Schumaker left the Marlins due to a family emergency, and has stated he doesn't want to return to the team next season, per the outlet.

“We're still working through a list and we’re doing our due diligence,” Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said on Friday, per MLB.com. “We have had a lot of people reach out to us. … We’ve made some calls and inquiries.”

Cincinnati is finishing out a disappointing season. Despite having some outstanding young players in pitcher Hunter Greene and infielder Elly De La Cruz, the team is headed for a losing season. Cincinnati is 76-85 as the season closes out on Sunday for the team.

Reds have a nucleus of talent for the future

Cincinnati is thirsting for success in MLB once again. Bell finished his tenure with a losing record, after six years. The team hasn't made the NL playoffs since 2020. The franchise also hasn't won a World Series in more than 30 years, and Reds fans are restless to see wins again.

“We’re getting home on Monday, and we'll try to start setting things up,” Krall said of the timeline for hiring a new manager. “It’s definitely a challenge. It’s something you can’t do willy-nilly. You’ve got to make sure you’re doing all of your due diligence. It’s very time consuming, but it’s something that we need to do.”

Cincinnati has talent. It starts with infielder De La Cruz, who posted some phenomenal numbers in his first few MLB seasons. He's set records with his play; the Reds shortstop is the only player to reach 80 extra-base hits, 80 walks and 80 stolen bases in his first 200 league games.

“You want someone to lead the club. I want someone who will continue to develop the younger players,” Krall added. “Those are the overarching qualities we need.”

The Reds are playing the Chicago Cubs at time of writing. It officially will be the end to their disappointing season. Reds fans are going to pay close attention to who gets hired in the offseason as the club's manager.