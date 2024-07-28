If the season ended today the Kansas City Royals would be heading to the postseason with the third American League Wild Card berth. While the team has had some success in 2024, it’s clear the Royals need to add to their roster at the MLB trade deadline.

Kansas City hoped to upgrade its outfield by acquiring the Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena but the team couldn’t compete with the offer that the Seattle Mariners put together for the star left fielder, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The Royals were also interested in the Baltimore Orioles’ left fielder Austin Hays but the Philadelphia Phillies beat them to the punch.

With the Royals’ primary trade targets now off the market the team will pivot and pursue the Washington Nationals’ Lane Thomas, the Los Angeles Angels’ Taylor Ward or the Angels’ Luis Rengifo, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic. All three players are right-handed hitters who would add offensive production to the Royals’ lineup.

Thomas has primarily played right field for the Nationals this season. Despite missing a month with a sprained MCL in his left knee, he has 14 doubles, eight home runs, 39 RBI and 27 steals in 75 games. The 28-year-old veteran has demonstrated his power bat in the past. In a full slate of games last season, he had 36 doubles, 28 homers, 86 RBI and scored 101 runs.

The Royals are interested in a right-handed bat at the trade deadline

Thomas is making $2.2 million this year and is under team control until 2026. With the Nationals going nowhere this season, he is one of several Washington players who could be on the move.

In addition to Thomas, the Royals have their sights on a couple of Angels’ players. Taylor Ward has been a fixture in left field for LA this season. Ward’s average is down but he’s recorded 18 doubles, 15 home runs, 47 RBI and 1.0 WAR in 101 games for Los Angeles.

Despite missing time with right wrist inflammation, Luis Rengifo has been a sparkplug for the Angels. The 27-year-old infielder is slashing .308/.352/.432 and has scored 37 runs and stolen 23 bases in 73 games. He’s up to 1.7 WAR so far this season. Rengifo isn’t much of a power hitter – he’s never hit more than 17 home runs in his six-year career – but he could help set the table for the Royals' bats and manufacture runs with his speed. He’s also a versatile defender who can play second, shortstop and third base.

The Angels are primed to sell at the trade deadline. The team is 14 games below .500 and 11.5 games back in the Wild Card race so it makes sense to build up the farm system by moving players. Ward is making $4.8 million this season and is under club control until 2027 while Rengifo is earning $4.4 million this year and becomes a free agent in 2026.

The Royals already did a deal with the Nationals this season, bringing relief pitcher Hunter Harvey to Kansas City. According to Rosenthal’s report, the team could look to add another pitcher to its bullpen in addition to bringing in a right-handed bat.