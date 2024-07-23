The Los Angeles Angels are clear sellers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. In time for the July 30 deadline, infielder Luis Rengifo has returned from the injured list, per NY Post reporter Jon Heyman. He is expected to play on Tuesday night when the Angels take on the Seattle Mariners. Rengifo went on the injured list on July 4 with wrist inflammation. Now, he is back and should be traded ahead of the deadline.

Rengifo is a switch-hitter who provides positional versatility in the field. So far this season, he has suited up at second base, third base, shortstop, and right field so far this season. Offensively, he is in the midst of a career year. In 69 games, he has his highest batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and most stolen bases of his career. It comes at the perfect time for the Angels who can trade him with one year of control remaining.

The Angels enter Tuesday's action with the third-worst record in the American League. After a disastrous season last year saw them lose a star player in Shohei Ohtani, 2024 has not been much better. Even with Mike Trout beginning a rehab assignment soon, their season is all but over. Luis Rengifo would be one of a few pieces that the Angels could trade to continue to re-stock their prospect pipeline at the trade deadline.

Luis Rengifo returns value at MLB trade deadline

Rengifo would provide an incredible bench piece for many contenders this October. He is hitting a remarkable .380 as a left-handed hitter and has proven that he can play any defensive position. That fits the New York Yankees' needs perfectly.

With the continued struggles of lefty Alex Verdugo and third baseman DJ Lemahieu, Rengifo could come in and solidify both aspects of the Yankees. He is a better hitter and more of a proven veteran than current utility men Oswaldo Cabrera and Jahmai Jones and his lefty swing will fit perfectly with the short porch. The Angels do not have a left-handed pitcher in the top 20 of their prospect pool. The Yankees will send lefty Henry Lalane and outfielder Brando Mayea to get this deal done.

Over in the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies just parted ways with Whit Merrifield. They could be looking for sturdy infield depth to replace him in their lineup. They have Alec Bohm, Trea Turner, and Bryson Stott eating up innings at the infield positions but each of those hitters is right-handed. To have a switch hitter who can steal and play all three positions would be extremely valuable in the postseason. Prospects, catcher Eduardo Tait and pitcher Wen Hui Pan will head to the Angels in this move.

The Pittsburgh Pirates also could be adding at the MLB trade deadline. Their pitching staff has pushed them within a half-game of the final Wild Card spot. A smaller move for Rengifo would show the team and fanbase that they are ready to contend. They could send two lefty pitchers Hunter Barco and Michael Kennedy to the Angels to get Rengifo in the fold.