By trading Aroldis Chapman to the Texas Rangers, the Kansas City Royals proved they're open for business. But as the 2023 MLB trade deadline approaches, Chapman isn't the only player the Royals plan on selling off.

In fact, he isn't even the only relief pitcher the Royals plan on trading. After their Chapman deal, Kansas City is now focused on trades surrounding closer Scott Barlow, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Barlow has appeared in 30 games this season, converting 10 saves. He holds a 4.06 ERA and a 43/15 K/BB ratio. While Barlow's numbers may look a little inflated, no one in Kansas City is having the best season. Last year, Barlow made 24 saves over 69 appearances. He held a career-best 2.18 ERA and a 77/22 K/BB ratio.

Come playoff time, a strong bullpen is paramount. Even if a team already has an established closer, Barlow provides massive value. To any team in the hunt, Barlow is a reliable reliever who knows how to succeed late in the game. He could be a key addition in any World Series push.

For the Royals, keeping that value on their roster just isn't worthwhile with the season they're having. Kansas City currently holds a 25-59 record and sits 16.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians for first place in the AL Central.

Scott Barlow has done a fine job as the Royals' closer. But in the midst of a dreadful season, Kansas City will be clear sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Their Chapman trade started off the fireworks. Scott Barlow can be the next player shipped out of KC.