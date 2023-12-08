An initial report stating Shohei Ohtani was headed to the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB free agency was shot down by Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

JP Hoornstra of LA Sports Report and Dodgers Nation reported Friday that Shohei Ohtani is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN quickly refuted the report, though, writing that Ohtani “has not made a decision yet.”

It should be noted that Gonzalez said the Blue Jays are certainly still a candidate to sign Ohtani. At the moment, though, nothing has been confirmed.

A wild Friday in MLB as Shohei Ohtani rumors swirl

What a crazy day of MLB free agency Friday has become. Following the blockbuster New York Yankees-San Diego Padres Juan Soto trade earlier in the week, Ohtani headlines dominated the news cycle Friday.

The day began with a report stating that Ohtani's decision is “imminent.” The report stated that Ohtani may even sign Friday.

Fans even started tracking a flight from California to Toronto, which people believed Ohtani was on. The Blue Jays were also confirmed as a finalist.

However, the madness truly began after Hoornstra reported that “multiple sources” stated Ohtani is “signing” with the Blue Jays, via Dodgers Nation. And Ohtani could still sign with Toronto. Based on Gonzalez's report, and other MLB reporters echoing a similar sentiment, it appears that Shohei Ohtani's final decision in MLB free agency has yet to come to fruition.

The Dodgers appear to be the only other team with a decent chance of still signing Shohei Ohtani. However, the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, and Chicago Cubs could still be in the conversation.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Ohtani's free agency as they are made available.