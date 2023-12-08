More than 4,000 fans and counting are tracking a plane speculated to be carrying superstar Shohei Ohtani to Toronto where the Blue Jays await

Given the mystery surrounding the MLB free agency status of Shohei Ohtani, it is only fitting that the possible climax of this narrative arrives via a private jet. Thousands of fans are tracking an airplane they believe is transporting the Japanese superstar from California to Toronto, per “Jeff” Veillette.

Following rampant rumors linking Ohtani to the Blue Jays, along with the belief that a decision is imminent, the baseball world is one the verge of bursting with anticipation. The two-time American League MVP has advanced through this whole process in almost complete secrecy, with suitors cautioned against leaking information.

Therefore, social media revelations from opera singers are essentially the best leads the public has on the hitter/pitcher's potential free agent destination. “SOURCE: Yusei Kikuchi reserves entire upscale sushi restaurant near Rogers Centre for tonight,” Canadian baritone Clarence Frazer posted on X. “Reservation made for 50-plus people. Make of it what you will…”

Ohtani and the Blue Jays pitcher went to the same high school in Japan, which adds a tremendous amount of intrigue to this clandestine flight to the Great White North. Toronto entered MLB free agency mired in uncertainty after another early exit in the playoffs, but the organization's lofty ambitions have quickly become clear.

The Jays were perceived as the New York Yankees' biggest threat in acquiring Juan Soto and are a finalist for Shohei Ohtani. Since the former obviously did not come to fruition, one has to deduce that they are all in on the latter. As this unidentified private plane pushes forward, suspense is bound to reach unprecedented levels.