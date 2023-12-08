The Toronto Blue Jays are confirmed to be a finalist in the Shohei Ohtani free agency sweepstakes as he prepares to make his final decision

The Toronto Blue Jays are indeed a finalist for Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. Morosi also reported that Ohtani's free agency decision is “imminent” and the superstar free agent could make his decision Friday.

Ohtani had already been connected to the Blue Jays. However, this report confirms that the Blue Jays are a serious suitor to sign him. Additionally, the Los Angeles Dodgers are a team to keep an eye on.

Ohtani's decision is expected to be made this weekend at the latest. Fans will certainly be prepared to find out the news Friday, if Ohtani's next team is announced. Other ball clubs that may still have a chance in the Ohtani sweepstakes include the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, and San Francisco Giants.

However, the majority of recent reports have suggested that the Dodgers and Blue Jays are the finalists.

Shohei Ohtani could sign with Blue Jays or Dodgers soon

Again, it is possible he signs elsewhere. Ohtani wanted to keep his free agency secretive so there aren't many clues about what his future holds.

That said, the Dodgers and Blue Jays appear to be in the best positions. Ohtani wants to join a winning team, something both Los Angeles and Toronto have done in recent years.

The Dodgers obviously feature a longer track record of winning. Toronto's young core and bright future will entice Ohtani though.

It would not be surprising to see Shohei Ohtani end up making around $600 million in MLB free agency. It is uncertain what is going on behind-the-scenes, but perhaps a bidding war is taking place.

Buckle up MLB fans, as Shohei Ohtani is going to make his final decision very soon. We will continue to monitor and provide updates as arguably the best player baseball has ever seen prepares to choose his next team.