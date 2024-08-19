The New York Yankees were trying to improve their pitching staff at the MLB trade deadline. Despite Jack Flaherty rumors, the Yankees ended up with bullpen arms Mark Leiter Jr and Enyel De Los Santos. Fans were incensed, saying that their starters and bullpen needed big-time reinforcements to win the World Series. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that Spencer Jones was in trade discussions, but teams did not want him.

“The Yankees were willing to include prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones for pitching help at the deadline, several teams said, but balked because of Jones’ struggles this year,” said Nightengale

Jones is the second-ranked prospect in the Yankees pipeline and is currently playing with AA Somerset. He is having the worst season of his professional career, hitting a career-low .246. While Jones is only 23 years old, teams are beginning to turn on his professional ability.

With Juan Soto and Aaron Judge potentially manning the outfield for the next decade in the Bronx, Jones does not have much of a pathway to the pros. Jasson Dominguez is the number one prospect in the Yankees' system and should win the left field job out of Spring Training next season. Should the Yankees sell low on Jones or attempt to squeeze him into the lineup next season?

Spencer Jones' future with the Yankees

If the Yankees do not win the World Series this season, the front office should make another big trade to improve their roster. Their starting pitching and bullpen needs improvement and Garrett Crochet could be a great option as a starter. The lefty from the White Sox was not traded at the deadline because of his demands for his new team.

The Yankees should not balk at giving Crochet a new contract. With Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon struggling another left-handed starter would help tremendously. The White Sox will also likely be trading Luis Robert Jr this offseason and could replace him in the outfield. The package would require more than Jones but it would be a good return piece for the White Sox.

Jones must put together a good stretch run in AA to become a good trade chip again. The Patriots sit five-and-a-half games out of the playoffs and have a big series against the Portland Sea Dogs, the team ahead of them, coming up. If Jones can propel his team to the playoffs, his trade value will shoot back up.

The Yankees expect Jasson Dominguez to be a star in Major League Baseball. As the 17th-ranked prospect in the league, they prioritize his development over Jones'. That also means other teams are going to keep asking for Dominguez. The Yankees might have to part with Dominguez to get the big arm they need.

If Spencer Jones can turn his season around, the Yankees will be the biggest benefactor. They can either trade him for a pitcher or trade Dominguez for one of the big fish like Crochet and keep Jones as an outfielder at the major league level.