MLB free agency is beginning to heat up, but as of right now, all eyes are on superstar outfielder Juan Soto. One of the teams who is in the running for Soto's signature is the Los Angeles Dodgers, and while they definitely want Soto, their pursuit of him could play a role in their ability to potentially re-sign veteran slugger Teoscar Hernandez.

Los Angeles signed Hernandez to a one-year, $23.5 million deal in free agency last year, and he promptly put together the best season of his career, as he hit .272 with 33 home runs and 99 runs batted in to help the Dodgers win the World Series. And while the two sides are interested in reuniting in free agency, there still is a gap between the two sides that could prevent it from happening.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, “The Dodgers should re-sign Hernandez to a three-year contract, with perhaps a fourth-year option, for somewhere in the $65-80 million range. The two sides have been seriously engaged in negotiations this week, but caution there’s still a gap.”

Dodgers have work to do if they want to re-sign Teoscar Hernandez

The Dodgers would clearly like to land Soto, but if they are unable to do so, Hernandez is a great backup plan. Hernandez isn't going to sign until Soto comes off the market, which will result in more of his suitors flocking to him. Los Angeles is obviously one of those teams, but they may have to pay a pretty penny to keep their beloved slugger in town.

Hernandez's market is going to heat up shortly, and LA's front office is going to have to decide whether or not they want to pay up for him or explore other options. Whether or not they land Soto could ultimately determine if they go all-in on Hernandez, and it will be worth keeping a close eye on both of these guys over the next few days with free agency expected to erupt.