The Detroit Tigers are reportedly considering a reunion with right-hander Jack Flaherty, who spent the first half of the 2024 season with the team before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Tigers have expressed “some interest” in bringing Flaherty back as part of their offseason plans.

Flaherty joined the Tigers on a one-year deal before the 2024 season, hoping to rebuild his value. He delivered a strong first half, which prompted the Tigers to trade him to the Dodgers at the deadline. Flaherty then played a significant role in helping Los Angeles secure a World Series title. Now a free agent, Flaherty has positioned himself for a substantial payday, with some analysts projecting a deal in the range of $100 million.

Detroit's interest in Flaherty aligns with their need for starting pitching as they aim to build on their 2024 postseason run. The Tigers reached the ALDS last season and are looking to strengthen their rotation to take the next step. Pairing Flaherty with ace Tarik Skubal would provide a formidable one-two punch at the top of the rotation.

Flaherty's market value has risen significantly due to his performance in 2024. In 30 starts split between Detroit and Los Angeles, he posted a 3.78 ERA and logged 168 strikeouts over 180 innings. His strong second half with the Dodgers solidified his reputation as a dependable starter, though his prior injury history could give teams pause.

While Flaherty's return would undoubtedly bolster Detroit's rotation, the team has also explored other options. The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen notes that the Tigers are targeting “high-upside” arms available on shorter-term deals. This strategy would allow Detroit to balance risk while maintaining financial flexibility.

Names like Walker Buehler, Andrew Heaney, and Michael Soroka have been floated as potential fits for the Tigers. Buehler, in particular, is seen as a high-risk, high-reward option due to his recent struggles but undeniable talent. Soroka offers upside as a younger arm who has battled injuries, while Heaney represents a more stable, veteran presence.

Flaherty's strong showing in 2024 has set him apart as one of the best remaining starters in free agency. His lack of a qualifying offer makes him even more appealing, as teams won’t have to forfeit draft picks to sign him. However, his projected price tag and contract length could pose challenges for a Tigers front office reportedly focused on shorter-term investments.

As Detroit evaluates its options, Flaherty's familiarity with the organization and proven success could make him an ideal candidate for a return. Whether the Tigers are willing to meet his market demands or pivot to other options remains to be seen, but their interest in Flaherty underscores their commitment to building a competitive roster for 2025.