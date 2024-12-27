The Los Angeles Dodgers are approaching the 2025 season with an intriguing strategy that hinges on superstar Mookie Betts's full-time transition to shortstop. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes confirmed this shift during the Winter Meetings, adding another dimension to their offseason roster construction. As Betts prepares for a pivotal move, the Dodgers are actively seeking “one more big bat,” preferably for the outfield, to balance their lineup.

Betts, a six-time Gold Glove winner as a right fielder, briefly played shortstop in 2024 before an injury sidelined him. When he returned, the Dodgers kept him in the outfield, a decision that contributed to their eventual World Series victory. However, Betts has been vocal about his desire to play shortstop, a position he finds both challenging and invigorating.

“I 100 percent believe in my abilities. I believe I can [play shortstop],” Betts said. “I just haven’t been challenged in a long time. That challenge to accept and play shortstop in the big leagues and help the Dodgers? I was going to take it on, and I’m happy I did.”

Betts’ athleticism and lateral range make him a natural fit for the position, but throwing accuracy proved to be a challenge in his 2024 stint. Recognizing the distinct mechanics required for infield throws compared to outfield assists, Betts has committed to refining his skills during the offseason.

The Dodgers will try Mookie Betts at shortstop again in 2025

“Right now, as the roster is kind of where it’s at, [it] continues to give us a lot of flexibility,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s an easy bet to bet on him with the full offseason. … All the confidence in Mookie.”

With Betts transitioning to shortstop, the Dodgers are prioritizing adding a power hitter to their outfield. The team has expressed interest in players such as Teoscar Hernández, Anthony Santander, and Seiya Suzuki, signaling their intent to bolster an already formidable lineup.

The move also aligns with the Dodgers’ depth strategy. While Betts prepares for his full-time role at shortstop, options like Tommy Edman, Miguel Rojas, and Chris Taylor remain available for defensive flexibility. This ensures the team can adjust if Betts encounters any challenges at the position.

Betts’ return to shortstop is more than a positional change; it’s a gamble on maximizing his versatility and leadership. His work ethic and determination to succeed in this role have the Dodgers optimistic about his potential.

“I just truly love the challenge,” Betts emphasized. “It’s a task that keeps me engaged, and I want to perform at a high level to help the Dodgers win.” As Spring Training approaches, the Dodgers’ roster moves will shape how this experiment unfolds. Betts’ success at shortstop, coupled with the acquisition of a marquee outfield bat, could define their championship aspirations in 2025.