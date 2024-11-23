Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts isn't just a three-time World Series champion; he's low-key a YouTube personality. With over 114,000 subscribers, he shares vlogs from his daily life, not just baseball. His YouTube channel includes golfing, bowling for charity, eating soul food and, most recently, a video compilation of Betts celebrating the Dodgers' World Series win.

The video begins with Betts traveling to the Dodgers' World Series parade, where he talks about the team's buildup to winning it all.

“This team, I don't know what it was, it was just different. Once we got to the postseason, we had our guys, and that didn't really change. And our guys just stuck together and went through it. Last year, (hitting) 0-for-12 or whatever it was, that ate at me for so long. For a whole year actually. I was really going through it. There was just something about stepping in that box that had me feeling, I don't know if scared is the right word. I didn't know what to expect. I really wanted to do well just for us to win.

“I understand my role on the team. I don't have to do everything. But I just got to do my part. And that's all I really wanted to do, was my part.”

The video continues, showing Betts joining the parade festivities with his family, greeting teammates and coaches, and posing for pictures at Dodger Stadium.

“What makes it even better for this (title) is that this was a full season. That makes it legit for those who say (the 2020 shortened season championship) is not,” Betts punctuated.

Dodgers offseason full of MLB free agency rumors

One of the many players the Dodgers are pursuing is highly-touted Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki. With the Shohei Ohtani connection, many feel Sasaki joining Los Angeles is a foregone conclusion. That doesn't appear to be the case and Ohtani isn't actively recruiting the 23-year-old phenom, per Beth Harris of the Associated Press.

“No, I haven’t really been recruiting him in any way,” Ohtani said. “I consider him a friend, so we’ll talk every so often about baseball in general and life. I’ll respect his decision wherever he wants to sign and I think he’ll do well wherever he goes.”

Ohtani was named the unanimous NL MVP, his third unanimous MVP over the last four seasons. No player in any of the four major North American sports (MLB, NFL, NBA or NHL) has ever won more than one unanimous MVP.

The Dodgers have also been rumored to be involved in the free agency and trade pursuits of Blake Snell, Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Garrett Crochet, Max Fried and others.