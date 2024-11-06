Superstar outfielder Juan Soto is the prized free agent this offseason, and many view it as a New York showdown between the incumbent Yankees and the crosstown Mets. Other teams could be in the picture as well, but the Yankees and Mets will undoubtedly be heavily involved, and while there is a common thought that Soto will go to the highest bidder down to the last dollar, it appears that might not be a lock, especially as it pertains to the Yankees' efforts to keep him.

“Having said that, there is definitely a sense around Soto that he enjoyed the Yankee experience and will return if the team presents what he considers a fair offer,” Andy Martino of SNY reports. “The notion that Soto will simply go to the highest bidder no matter what appears oversimplified, but the Yankees will certainly have to come close. From a player perspective, Soto has a responsibility to future generations of free agents to continue to push salaries upward.”

In some cases with free agents, if the player has two offers within the same ballpark financially, the choice might come down to personal preference. Players like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were examples, as Ohtani's decisions have been predominantly due to geography, and Yamamoto's had to do with geography and having a relationship with Ohtani. The Yankees and Mets lost out on those players, and there was nothing either team could have done to change those decisions.

Will Juan Soto land with the Yankees, Mets, or elsewhere?

Soto's preference is not fully known, but as mentioned by Martino, it is believed that he enjoyed his one season with the Yankees. Only time will tell if that gives them a leg up in negotiations. It will be interesting to see where the Yankees and Mets end up when it comes to the money they offer Soto, and the decision he ultimately makes.

When it comes to the Yankees, they are making a massive effort to retain him, according to Martino. In the organization, it is unknown where Soto's desires truly stand, as he played his cards close to his chest throughout the 2024 season.

The Mets have the ability to make the top offer due to multiple factors, and they are expected to be aggressive. However, owner Steve Cohen has to be convinced that Soto would legitimately consider signing with the team, as he does not want to be used as leverage simply to up the price, according to Martino. Soto said he is open to all 30 teams in his last media appearance after the 2024 World Series, but only he knows his true priorities. If the Mets believe they are being used to increase his market, they will bow out, as they did for manager Craig Counsell, and as is displayed by the lack of involvement in Ohtani's free agency.

According to Martino, he senses that the Mets do not view Soto as an absolute must to have a successful offseason.