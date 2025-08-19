In Chris Vannini’s preseason top 25 rankings of all 136 FBS teams, the Oklahoma Sooners just make the cut at No. 25, reflecting tempered expectations for the program as it enters its second season in the Southeastern Conference. After a challenging 6–7 record in their inaugural SEC campaign, the Sooners are also ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, signaling confidence in their revamped roster and coaching staff. This dual ranking highlights both the potential and the pressure on Brent Venables’ program to make meaningful progress in 2025.

Central to Oklahoma’s resurgence is the addition of quarterback John Mateer, a transfer from Washington State. Mateer brings a wealth of experience, having led the nation in total touchdowns during his previous season. Head coach Brent Venables has expressed confidence in Mateer's leadership, noting his ability to elevate the team's standards and foster a competitive environment.

“I'd be negligent if I didn't say it starts and ends with the quarterback,” Venables said, via Sports Illustrated reporter Ryan Chapman. “Any good offense has gotta have good quarterback play. We've had that. It starts with the leadership, the work, the investment, the consistency, handling the good and the bad. John is a great leader. He's natural at all the things we've been talking about. So everything starts with him, and then the guys up front.”

In the backfield, running back Jaydn Ott joins Oklahoma from California. Venables has lauded Ott as a “home-run hitter,” highlighting his explosive playmaking ability and immediate impact potential. “He's got great humility, work ethic, low-maintenance,” Venables said, via Chapman. “Jaydn's really focused, really mature, and he loves to compete.” Ott’s addition is anticipated to bolster the Sooners’ ground game and provide a dynamic threat alongside Mateer, creating the foundation for a more potent and versatile offensive attack.

The SEC remains one of the most competitive conferences in college football, and Oklahoma's schedule reflects this reality. The Sooners are slated to face several top-ranked teams, including Texas, Georgia, and Alabama. These matchups will serve as a litmus test for Oklahoma's progress and its ability to compete at the highest level. Despite the formidable competition, the improved roster and coaching staff provide a solid foundation for success.

With a blend of experienced leadership and promising talent, Oklahoma enters the 2025 season with aspirations of contending for a College Football Playoff spot. Mateer’s dynamic playmaking and Ott’s explosive running could catalyze a high-powered offense.

While Vannini’s narrow No. 25 ranking signals caution, the AP Top 25 placement and confidence in key transfers suggest the Sooners have the tools to exceed expectations. The 2025 season will ultimately reveal whether Oklahoma can rise above its preseason rankings and establish itself as a true SEC contender.