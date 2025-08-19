The 2025 season could not be going any further from plan for the Baltimore Orioles. After two consecutive playoff appearances amid the emergence of their incredible young core, a few of their core pieces took a step back, and in turn, the team has struggled immensely all year long. They entered their Monday night contest against the Boston Red Sox with a 57-67 record — good for last in the AL East.

But clearly, there remains plenty of reason for the Orioles to be hopeful for the future if they keep bringing up promising prospects who could make immediate impacts. On Monday, catcher Samuel Basallo once again did his damage for the Orioles in just his second game since being called up to the majors, driving in two runs on a 2-5 night in a 6-3 win for Baltimore.

In so doing, the Orioles' promising prospect became the first player in franchise history to notch exactly two RBIs in each of his first two big-league games, as per Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. Basallo joined Manny Machado as well as the only players in Orioles franchise history to record four RBIs in their first two MLB games — which is some pretty incredible company to be in.

The Orioles remain in a pretty enviable spot, roster-building wise, even though they haven't been very good this season. They're just boasting an embarrassment of riches, and Basallo is the latest in a long line of prospects who are expected to be superstar-caliber players in the near future.

With Adley Rutschman not having the best of seasons, continuing a worrying trend of decline over his first four big-league seasons, the catcher spot may be up for grabs for the Orioles. And Basallo is certainly doing his part in seizing the opportunity that's right in front of him.

Samuel Basallo, the next Orioles star?

It is certainly a bit worrying that a few of the prospects that were expected to be superstars for the Orioles haven't quite broken out. The likes of Coby Mayo, Jackson Holliday, and Colton Cowser haven't exactly been setting the world on fire. Moreover, Rutschman is sporting an OPS of .683 and is a shell of himself defensively, contributing to the downfall of his game.

But the Orioles' system keeps on pumping out talented prospects left and right, and Basallo appears to be the latest in a long line. But can he achieve sustained success much like Gunnar Henderson has?