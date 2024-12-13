The Detroit Tigers are rumored to be looking at strengthening their bullpen this offseason. Detroit is interested in signing right-handed reliever Kirby Yates, per KPRC TV in Houston. Yates last played for the Texas Rangers.

Yates is coming off of an incredible season in Texas. The closer racked up 33 saves with an ERA of 1.17 and a WHIP of 0.83. He finished the 2024 season as an All-Star selection for the Rangers.

Yates also made the All-Star game when he was throwing for the San Diego Padres in 2019. The reliever also led the National League in saves that year.

The Rangers finished the 2024 campaign with a disappointing 78-84 record. Texas won the World Series in 2023. Detroit was able to fare better, with an 86-76 mark and a trip to the American League playoffs.

Tigers are also hoping to make a run in 2025

The Tigers had so much promise in 2024. Detroit made the postseason after winning 86 games, but lost in the Division Series to the Cleveland Guardians. This is after Detroit opened a 2-1 lead in that ALDS series.

Yates would certainly help the team's bullpen, but Detroit will have to beat out several other teams for his services. Yates is a veteran who has played for several teams, including the Rangers, Padres and New York Yankees. He has a lifetime ERA in the big leagues of 3.17. Yates also has a career 26-21 record in MLB.

Detroit may be looking to help its offense too in free agency. Baseball agent Scott Boras says his client Alex Bregman is interested in the Tigers, per Sports Illlustrated. The former Astros slugger is also considering the Yankees and Boston Red Sox, as well as signing again with Houston.

Time will tell how the Tigers re-shape their roster before the 2025 season begins. Tigers fans certainly have some reasons to be excited this offseason.