The Detroit Tigers have had a relatively quiet offseason. The Tigers surprisingly made the playoffs in 2024 after an incredible second-half run. However, Detroit's only move to this point is signing Alex Cobb to a one-year contract. They have been connected to star free agent Alex Bregman, though. And a recent report may give fans hope that a deal is possible.

WEEI reporter Rob Bradford wrote about the Boston Red Sox signing Walker Buehler on Monday. He went in-depth on how the move affects some other decisions the team must make. Bradford noted that Boston remains in search of a right-handed bat. And he dropped a nugget regarding Bregman and the Tigers.

“(The Red Sox) are still in need of a right-handed bat, with Teoscar Hernandez remaining on their radar. Alex Bregman also continues to be a target, with Detroit seemingly representing the club most aggressively trying to sign the infielder,” Brandford wrote on Monday.

Alex Bregman could be a fantastic fit for Tigers

The Tigers could certainly use an impact bat. Detroit made the playoffs thanks to clutch performances from Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter over the course of the season. Rookie Colt Keith also had some promising performances. However, the team needs a more consistent bat in the middle of the lineup.

Bregman has seen his offense decline over the last few seasons. But he remains one of the best offensive options on the open market. He has hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last three seasons. Moreover, he drove in more than 90 runs in the 2022 and 2023 MLB seasons.

This is a bit of a surprising development, though. Not that the Tigers are interested in the veteran infielder. The surprise is the reported aggressiveness they are showing in their pursuit. Bregman reportedly desires a $200 million contract, but Detroit is reportedly hesitant to go that high.

Still, his fit with the Tigers makes a lot of sense. Detroit has a need for a third baseman. He is the sort of right-handed, consistent impact bat they need. And he has a relationship with former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, who currently leads the Tigers dugout. It will certainly be interesting to see if Detroit and Bregman can work out a contract in the coming weeks.