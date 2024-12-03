Former New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Tommy Kahnle is receiving interest in MLB free agency. As MLB rumors continue to swirl, the latest report from Jon Heyman of The New York Post suggests that Kahnle is drawing interest from eight different teams, with the Yankees being among the ball clubs.

Kahnle, 35, pitched for the Yankees during the 2024 season. He turned in a quality 2.11 ERA across 50 appearances out of the bullpen. For his career, Kahnle has pitched to a 3.47 ERA. He is a veteran reliever with a plethora of big league experience.

In addition to the Yankees and Dodgers, Kahnle has pitched for the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox. He made his MLB debut in 2014 with Colorado.

Kahnle has dealt with some injury trouble in his career, but he has been quite reliable when healthy. As a result, the latest MLB rumors are indicating that many teams are interested in signing him in free agency.

Kahnle played a pivotal role for the Yankees throughout the 2024 season. New York ultimately made a World Series run.

Relievers such as Kahnle are not always the most popular names from a top free agent perspective. Position players, starting pitchers and closers often receive most of the attention in that regard. However, teams understand the pivotal importance of building a strong bullpen. Bullpens truly can make or break ball clubs.

A pitcher like Kahnle is capable of offering crucial innings. No, he is not a closer, having recorded a total of just eight saves in his career. Tommy Kahnle's experience and recent success are clearly catching the attention of possible suitors, though.

MLB rumors are heating up. Kahnle will continue to receive interest as free agency moves forward. Perhaps a Yankees or Dodgers reunion will come to fruition, but other teams will attempt to sign the reliever as well.