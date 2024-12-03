The New York Mets came oh so close to making the World Series this past season, only falling short to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in the NLCS. This reinforces the idea that the Mets are very close to reaching the top of the MLB's totem pole, and they need only a few tweaks here and there to bolster the team and make it more postseason-proof. To that end, they are already setting their sights on reinforcing their bullpen with the addition of a former All-Star.

According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets “have shown interest” in adding free-agent reliever Mike Soroka, a former All-Star with the Atlanta Braves. Soroka last pitched for the moribund Chicago White Sox in 2024, even starting nine of the 25 games he suited up in for the South Siders.

Soroka's career has been ravaged by injuries, although it was at least a promising sign that he was able to finish the season in one piece. The White Sox moved him from the rotation and into the bullpen beginning in May 2024. The 27-year-old performed at a much higher level off the bullpen, recording a pristine ERA of 2.75 ERA in 36.0 innings of work while tallying 60 strikeouts, being a major force in relief.

As long as Soroka can maintain that level of play in relief, he should be a worthwhile addition for the Mets. He may no longer be the pitcher he once was back in 2019 when he made the All-Star team for the Braves, but it's a major triumph that he's able to pitch well enough to warrant the interest of one of the league's most prominent contending teams.

Mets seek to improve bullpen with potential Michael Soroka addition

The Mets ranked 17th last season in bullpen ERA, making improving their relief corps one of their main priorities this offseason in addition to their major free agency pursuit of Juan Soto. The likes of Adam Ottavino, Drew Smith and Phil Maton are also free agents, making it a pressing need for them to address their bullpen — explaining their interest in Michael Soroka.

But the Mets also have to worry about their starting pitching corps, with crucial starters Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Quintana all being free agents as well. Those three combined to make 94 starts last season for New York, so it will be imperative for them to address this situation. The good news is that the team has basically infinite money to patch up their roster holes, making this free agency period one to watch for the team based in Queens.