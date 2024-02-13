The Twins have options.

Pitchers and catchers are about to report for Spring Training on Feb. 14, which leaves just a small window before then for the Minnesota Twins to add another pitcher. With Michael Lorenzen and Noah Syndergaard still available, could either of them be signed by Minnesota soon?

The Twins were mentioned along with other clubs as party interested in Lorenzen and Syndergaard, with Minnesota looking to add depth to their rotation, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

There are a handful of teams expressing interest in Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen 👀#MLBNHotStove | @jonmorosi pic.twitter.com/rgdyEVu2Wy — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 12, 2024

Lorenzen last pitched in the big leagues for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2023 season, going 4-2 with a 5.51 ERA and 5.81 FIP across 11 appearances and seven starts. Including his time with the Detroit Tigers in the same season, Lorenzen had a 9-9 record plus a 4.18 ERA in 29 games (25 starts). The Tigers traded him to the Phillies last August for Hao-Yu Lee.

Syndergaard, another notable pitcher with the Twins as a potential suitor, has become some sort of a journeyman over the last few seasons. After playing his first six seasons in the majors with the New York Mets, he's suited up for the likes of the Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, and the Cleveland Guardians. In 2023, Syndergaard went 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA and 6.20 FIP in 18 starts.

Injuries have hurt the career of Syndergaard, but he's still around and seemingly ready to pitch for at least another season.

The Twins, who had an 87-75 record in 2023 to finish first in the American League Central division, were second in the big leagues in that same season with a 3.82 starters ERA.