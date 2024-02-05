Twins make under-the-radar move.

The Minnesota Twins have added a new arm to their pitching staff, with Robert Murray of FanSided reporting that reliever Jay Jackson has agreed to a deal with the American League Central division club.

“Free-agent reliever Jay Jackson and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a major-league contract, pending physical, according to a source familiar with the deal.”

Before making the decision to join the Twins, Jackson made 25 appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. In those games, Jackson went 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 202 ERA+ through 29.2 innings pitched. Jackson was sent to Triple-A by the Blue Jays in October before hitting the free-agent market the following month.

At age 36, Jackson will see another chapter in his professional baseball career open. He can be described as a baseball journeyman, having made stops in other MLB teams like the San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and the Milwaukee Brewers. He also played for two teams in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. Overall, Jackson has been under 10 different teams in the big leagues through 16 seasons as a pro, including the years he played in Japan.

The Twins are looking to build on their strong 2023 campaign in which they made it to the MLB postseason for the first time since 2020 with an 87-75 record — the best in their division. Jackson appears to be part of Minnesota's plan in 2024, and he will have to prove himself in the bullpen.

Back in 2023, the Twins finished just 15th in the big leagues with a collective relievers 3.95 ERA and 16th with 4.14 FIP.