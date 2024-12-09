Juan Soto is celebrating today, and probably the rest of his days, after inking a 15-year contract worth a record-breaking $765 million with the New York Mets. But he is not the only one. Although the Toronto Blue Jays were unable to lock down the 26-year-old star outfielder, their top player still has a reason to smile. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just made a fortune, and he didn't have to lift a finger.

“No one is going to wake up happier this morning than Vlad,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale said on “Foul Territory.” “All of a sudden he made himself probably another $100 million, if not more, just by looking at what happened in the Soto deal.”

Unless the Blue Jays sign him to an extension, Guerrero will hit free agency after the 2025 campaign. Considering he just saw Soto command an unprecedented bidding war, he could be inclined to test the open market next offseason. Though, even if a deal is struck between Toronto and the four-time All-Star before that point, the cost figures to be more substantial than it was a year ago.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had one heck of a 2024, despite Blue Jays' struggles

Guerrero quietly put together an exceptional season, finishing sixth in American League MVP voting after batting .323 with 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, a .544 slugging percentage and .940 OPS. His robust production was not enough to keep the Jays out of last place, though, as they lumbered their way to a 74-88 record. The 25-year-old first baseman should have the luxury of raking in an exorbitant amount of money and competing on a winning ballclub, if he so chooses.

Hence, Toronto may have to persuade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to re-sign by acquiring other high-level talents. Activity begets activity, so general manager Ross Atkins will have to quickly regroup after failing to add Juan Soto. His offseason just got a bit more complicated and a lot more stressful.

Meanwhile, Guerrero is probably resting easy after receiving the lavish Christmas gift his fellow Dominican slugger just bestowed upon him.