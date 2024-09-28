The Toronto Blue Jays may not be going to the postseason this year. However, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is still producing at a high level in the final weeks of the season. On Friday night, he added two hits to his ledger while driving a run in. Now, he is on the cusp of 200 hits on the year.

Guerrero has had quite the season despite his team's struggles. He has 30 home runs and 103 RBI on the 2024 campaign. He is also on the cusp of reaching 200 hits, which would be quite the feat. His performances have left former Blue Jays star Edwin Encarnacion in awe, to say the least.

“What he's been doing is impressive. I look in the mirror when I used to play, I know I got 100 RBIs, 30 homers, but 200 hits, too? Oh man, that's crazy. It's something the fans have to enjoy. The team, we're very happy with where we are with Vladdy. He's an unbelievable player, an unbelievable hitter,” Encarnacion said, via Sportsnet.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shines in ugly Blue Jays loss

The Blue Jays had a matchup with the Miami Marlins on Friday, but things didn't go well. While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added two hits and an RBI, the rest of the team did rather poorly. Starting pitcher Jose Berrios was tagged for six runs in a 15-5 loss to Miami. This game ended up being the final game for Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, as well.

Relief pitchers Easton Lucas and Brett de Gaus did not fare much better. Each pitcher coughed up four runs to the visiting Marlins in their appearances. By the end, it was a horrific loss for Toronto, especially in front of home fans. They are already out of postseason contention, but the loss still stings.

The team's best pitching performance may have come from a position player on Friday. Catcher Taylor Heineman shut down the Marlins in the ninth, not allowing a run. He became the third Blue Jays position player to take the mound this season, according to Sportsnet. Ernie Clement and Isiah Kiner Falefa are the others.

The Blue Jays as a whole have nothing to play for over these final two games. However, Guerrero has personal milestones to chase. One more hit over these last two games would give him 200 on the year. He would become the sixth player in franchise history to achieve that feat. Additionally, he would be the second Blue Jays player with 30 homers, 100 RBI, and 200 hits in the same season.

The Blue Jays are out of contention as the regular season comes to an end. But fans should continue watching Guerrero over these final two games. Let's see if he can reach the 200-hit milestone before the curtain closes on the 2024 campaign.