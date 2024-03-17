The New York Mets are hoping to reestablish themselves as a competitive team in 2024. Still loaded with payroll money and stars at numerous positions, the Mets are in a fine spot to start building toward the playoffs again. But they still have to see what to do about Pete Alonso's contract situation.
The Mets want to be a big player in free agency next offseason but may still trade Alonso, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. His contract expires after this season while the rest of the Mets' star players are under contract for longer, making him an odd man out and, as a client of Scott Boras, someone who is unlikely to agree to a contract extension.
Nightengale writes the following: “The Mets plan to fully to jump into the free-agent market next winter with the likes of Juan Soto, Alex Bregman, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes and Walker Buehler and Spencer Strider all available. Yet, rival teams still believe that All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso won’t be retained, and could be available at the July 30 trade deadline.”
Note: Strider is not available in free agency after signing a six-year extension with the Braves in 2022. No idea why he’s in there. But anyway…
Should the Mets trade the 29-year-old slugger, they'll be without a huge power bat and key holdover of the team. Alonso has said several times that he wants to stay in New York. Finding a suitable replacement would be tough, though the payroll reaching even higher heights may also come with drastic consequences.
If the Mets do decide to shop around for what Alonso could get them, there would surely be a handful of takers. A perennial home run leader with a great track record of health should have plenty of trade value.