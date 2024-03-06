Many New York Mets fans have begrudgingly accepted the fact that the 2024 campaign is probably going to be a transitional season that will center around the development of the team's younger players. Unreasonable patience is unfortunately a hallmark of their fandom and can thus be extended for another year.
But it comes with the understanding that the organization will do everything necessary to re-sign Pete Alonso before he hits free agency next offseason. Contract talks have reportedly been quiet, though, casting further doubt on the likelihood of a deal getting done in the coming months. With Scott Boras representing him, there is a good chance the three-time All-Star first baseman is encouraged to start a bidding war on the open market.
Alonso is making his intentions perfectly clear, however. New York is more than just his place of employment. His heart belongs to this community and franchise.
“Honestly I love this city,” the 29-year-old slugger told the Foul Territory podcast. “I love playing as a Met, I love being a Met…the personality of the guys in the clubhouse, the staff and the coaches. For me this is family and this is home, so I'm just sitting back and listening.”
Will life-changing memories be enough for Pete Alonso to stay with Mets?
While it would have been much nicer to hear those words coming from Boras' mouth, this love letter to the Mets should leave all of Queens with a warm feeling inside. Pete Alonso wants to solidify himself as a franchise legend. He is already on that trajectory after blasting 192 home runs in the first 684 games of his career and could be primed for a huge 2024 season.
If Alonso definitively proves to management that his .217 batting average in 2023 is indeed an outlier (.251 lifetime hitter), then the Mets will have little choice but to hand him a substantial contract offer. Though, that might have to happen in free agency.